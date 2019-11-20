Moldovan wine exports boom in first nine months of 2019

Xinhua by Xinhua20/11/2019

Moldovan wine exports thrived in the first nine months of 2019, recording the highest level of the last five years in the same period, with the largest increase in exports to China, showed the latest statistics released by Moldova's National Office of Vine and Wine (ONVV) on Tuesday.

Both the volume and value of export have reached the highest level in the past five years, according to ONVV.

Moldova exported 113.8 million litres of wine to 67 countries in the world, up by 4.3 percent or by 4.72 million litres more against the same period of the year before. The total value of these wines exported were worth 2.182 billion lei (124.4 million U.S. dollars), 5 percent more than the same period of last year.

Romania continues to be the market with the highest import value of Moldova wines, followed by China, Russia, the Czech Republic and Ukraine. On the other hand, the countries with the largest volume of Moldovan wine exports include Russia, Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic and China.

China is the fastest growing market for Moldovan wine imports, with a growth rate of 34.4 percent, followed by Belarus with 13.9 percent, Ukraine with 13.4 percent, Russia with 4.3 percent and Romania with 1.5 percent, as noted by ONVV.

In January-September 2019, Moldovan wines were exported for the first time ever to Afghanistan, Syria, Togo, Guam. Meanwhile, Moldova resumed wine exports to Australia, Norway and Libya.

Success of Moldova wineries in the international market is due both to the promotion policy implemented by the ONVV, and to the outstanding results that Moldovan winemakers receive at the most prestigious competitions, ONVV Director Gheorghe Arpentin was quoted as saying by local InfoMarket news agency.